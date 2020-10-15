HART adding kennels to help in care for dogs

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team (HART) is working on a project they said will be a game changer for their canine residents.

They are building an indoor/outdoor kennel area for their dogs. HART Vice President Deb Hefner said the idea for this addition started seven years ago. “We were talking about what we would do if we had the money,” said Hefner. They were able to get some money and decided to start with revamping their cat area. Then last November, Hefner said they received a cash-matching grant from an anonymous donor. They were able to raise $30,000 and had it matched.

Fast forward to this year, they started construction on the dog kennel area around a month ago. Hefner said because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, construction has been stop-and-go. It also came out more expensive than they had originally planned. Heffner stated it was around $8,000 more than they had originally budgeted because of the cost of construction materials.

However, Hefner said they are working towards having the new addition built by the end of the year. She said they are excited about the kennels because not only will it give the dogs more room to roam and play, it will also help with potential adoptions. “Right now, all we have are the dogs’ pictures or we bring them in just one at a time,” said Hefner. “When you have 20 dogs and they want to see 10 of them, that takes up most of your day.” The potential adopters will be able to go through the kennels and see the dogs and observe their behaviors and see which one would be a fit for their families.

This new area would allow for 16 extra kennels and two more rooms. Hefner said those rooms could be used for meetings.

HART is continuing to raise money for this project. Hefner said they have awesome supporters throughout the community and she is grateful for them.

If you wish to donate to HART, they are accepting cash and checks. You can also make a donation using PayPal. For more information, click here.