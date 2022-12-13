HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — A small town in Macon County could be getting another marijuana dispensary.

The Village of Harristown is building its first growery and dispensary and is considering adding a second across the street.

Some people of Harristown wonder why the small town of 1,200 need two dispensaries. Mayor Evelyn Deverell said the good opportunities outweigh the concerns that people have.

“Property tax values increase,” said Deverell. “You take a piece of property that was farm-ground and now it becomes a commercial development, the property taxes increase substantially.”

The first growery and dispensary is set to open in the spring of 2023.

The Harristown City Council will vote on whether to approve the second dispensary on Dec. 19.