Hardware stores work to Light the Community Blue

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- With National Police Week coming soon, officers want you to be ready ahead of time.

Business leaders are standing with officers to make sure everyone who wants to show support can do so without spending a dime. Officers and area hardware stores are asking you to Light the Community Blue.

Ace Hardware and Lowe's stores, in town, are giving out free blue light bulbs this week. Next week is the event, but they want people to have the lightbulbs on hand ahead of time.

While law enforcement agencies in Sangamon County say the Springfield area is pretty supportive of police, officers acknowledge community relations is something they always work on.

Leaders at Ace Hardware say the message behind the movement is important.

Both Ace and Lowe's received about 1,200 lightbulbs to distribute. Ace stores started distributing them Monday and expect them to go fast. Lowe's will give bulbs out Friday.