Happy Heart Hunt is good kind of viral

NATIONAL (WCIA) — Teachers sharing ideas of what to do while kids are cooped up is going viral, but this is a good “virus.” The Happy Heart Hunt is being promoted by Kids for Peace as an alternative activity for children stuck at home instead of in school.

The group’s Facebook page saw more than 2,600 posts Wednesday and added more than 10,000 members in the past 30 days. Being part of the group is as simple as 1, 2, 3 (& 4).

Cut out a heart of any size from any material (craft paper, cardboard, wrapping paper, newspaper, fabric, etc.). Decorate your heart with a positive message or leave it blank. Tape your heart to a street-facing window to show your love to all. As word spreads, go on a family walk or drive to see how many happy hearts you can find.

Organizers say during the global COVID-19 pandemic, it’s easy to send love to the world.