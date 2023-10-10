VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — “From Your Heart to Their Soles” is collecting new shoes year-round for students in need throughout Vermilion County.

For some students in Central Illinois, the opportunity to get reliable shoes that accommodate their size and their needs is simply not available. But thanks to “From Your Heart to Their Soles,” nearly 150 brand new pairs of sneakers were donated and given away in August. They hope to have similar success for their fall drive.

Program Coordinator Tricia Keith said the drive is all about helping kids gain valuable and simple resources.

“Some kids do not have that opportunity or only get to wear hand-me-downs. This is a godsend, and we just want kids to have happy feet. It makes for happy kids,” she said.

The Regional Office of Education in Danville will continue collecting new shoe donations throughout the year. To donate or find out a drop-off location, email Tricia Keith at toasterbur@roe.org.