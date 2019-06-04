Local News

Hangar sale still possible

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) -- There's both good and bad news for the former Chanute Air Force Base.
    
First the bad: a businessman from southern California who was supposed to buy four hangars at the base had to pull out. Rantoul's Village Administrator said he wasn't able to meet contract obligations.
    
Now for the good: several other parties and corporations have said they're interested in the properties and some of those are local. The city will meet in closed session Tuesday night to discuss a price range for the four hangars and the one aviation building.

