Halloween safety event canceled due to weather

Group of kids with Halloween costumes walking to trick or treating (Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Springfield Police Department announced Thursday that it is canceling its annual Halloween safety event due to heavy rain predicted in the weather forecast.

The event was previously scheduled for Friday, Oct. 29 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Even though the event is canceled, the Springfield Police Department reminds families to be safe and follow these tips:

Avoid trick-or-treating alone

Visit familiar neighborhoods with well-lit streets

Never accept rides from strangers

Examine all treats for choking hazards and tampering before eating them

Hold a flashlight or glowstick or fasten reflective tape to costumes to see in the dark or be seen

Always walk and don’t run from house to house

Look both ways before crossing the street and use established crosswalks when possible

Only walk up to a home if it feels safe to do so

Remind children to remain alert and report suspicious incidents to parents and law enforcement

Walk younger children to the door to receive treats

Do not let children enter a house unless a parent is present and is familiar with the resident

Eat only factory-wrapped treats

Springfield’s official trick-or-treating hours are 4:30 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.