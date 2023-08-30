CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Halloween is still two months away, but early planners for trick-or-treating can mark their calendars for the Halloween Funfest in Champaign.

Halloween Funfest is coming back to Market Place Shopping Center on Wednesday, Oct. 25th from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is for families and kids from ages 2 through 11. This year marks the event’s first since before the COVID-19 pandemic, and its 35th year in operation.

Community Program Manager Janet Soesbe is excited for the return of the event.

“I think it’s really fun. And obviously there’s a lot of scary things that go on for grown ups during Halloween, but you know, little ones and their families need a safe place and it’s indoors so we’re inside, out of the weather,” she said. “And it’s just a great place to celebrate Halloween with your family, and to see everyone dressed up in all the costumes is all of our favorite part.”

The event will be free. Games, trick-or-treating and a costume contest are just some of the activities that Halloween Funfest will offer. They are also looking for volunteers who are 16 years old and older. Those interested can contact the Hays Recreation Center at 217-239-1152.