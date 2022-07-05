CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three years of no haircuts turned into a donation of more than $300 for Ukraine relief.

Raffle tickets were sold at the Champaign Rotary Club’s last meeting to cut the hair of incoming president Kenton Elmore. The group said that the fundraiser is just a start for money raised to help the Ukraine and the C-U community.

“From here in central Illinois, it feels like we’re helping with something,” Elmore said. “Even though it’s all the way on the other side of the world, the partnerships, the mechanisms are there to help us make that impact.”

Elmore said that cutting his hair was just a small price to pay to spread awareness and offer some type of help. The 20 inches of hair were also donated to Locks of Love.