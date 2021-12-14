Habitat for Humanity hosts gift wrapping fundraiser

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County will be holding its annual gift-wrapping fundraiser at Market Place Mall starting Wednesday.

People are encouraged to bring their unwrapped Christmas gifts to the mall to be wrapped by Habitat employees and volunteers. There is no price for having a gift wrapped, but Habitat suggests donating $3 or more for every wrapped gift. All money donated during the fundraiser will be used to fund future home builds in Champaign County.

There will be two wrapping stations in the mall: one in front of Macy’s and one in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods. The wrapping stations will be open through Christmas Eve during the following hours:

(Photo courtesy of habitat for Humanity of Champaign County)

People who want to volunteer as gift wrappers can sign up for shifts online or by emailing Habitat for Humanity’s Kim Gollings. For more information about the fundraiser, please visit Habitat for Humanity’s website.