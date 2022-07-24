URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County is set to dedicate its 122nd home later this week on Wednesday.

The recipients of this home are Kimberly Calhoun and her three children. Calhoun has lived in Champaign the last nine years and works as a Healthcare Technician at Carle Hospital in Urbana.

By building and owning her own house, Calhoun is hoping to break the “generational curse” of relying on low-income apartments. She said that she has loved having her children witness the build and seeing their mother work hard to achieve the goal of building a home they can call their own.

“These opportunities are valuable, because it reminds us that if there is a will, there is a way,” Calhoun said. “If you keep pushing forward dreams, do come true. Do not give up. Your time will come!”

The Calhoun house build is sponsored by Terry and Barbara England of Urbana, with labor provided by the Calhoun family, the Urbana High School Habitat Club, Habitat construction staff and volunteers. Calhoun said her favorite part of the Habitat experience so far has been meeting the different people involved in the build and realizing how many people are willing to donate their time to make others’ dreams come true.

“I would like to thank you all so much for taking the time to make my dreams of being a homeowner come true,” Calhoun said. “All of your hours of hard work are truly appreciated. May you all be abundantly blessed!”

A dedication ceremony and blessing will take place at the Calhouns’ new home on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The address of the Urbana home will be provided upon request.