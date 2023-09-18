RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Habitat for Humanity set another family up for success over the weekend with their 127th home dedication in Champaign County.

It took a lot of hard work from volunteers, and now the Cole family finally has a new place to call home.

Deseree Cole is a mother of two daughters, and just got a promotion at work when she heard the news about being selected by Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County.

This year, Habitat volunteers had the chance to return to Rantoul for the first time in a decade for construction. Village leaders also contributed money to make it possible.

Habitat organizers said they hope this marks a new beginning for the Cole family.

“She says this is her forever home,” said Chad Hoffman, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County. “And she says everyone deserves their forever home, and that is huge.”

Habitat for Humanity presented the home to the Cole family on Friday. It was Deseree’s first time seeing the house since it was completed.