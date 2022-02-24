CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three properties of vacant land owned by the City of Champaign were recently purchased by Habitat for Humanity for development.

The city announced on Jan. 19 that it was looking to sell six properties it owned that no longer served any purpose to it. Bidding for those properties took place on Feb. 16.

The city received a total of four bids from two interested parties, one of which was Habitat for Humanity, for three of the properties. Habitat for Humanity outbid the other party to purchase the properties located at 506 Ash Street, 1002 West Beardsley Avenue and 1010 Maple Street. Those properties will be transferred to Habitat for Humanity’s ownership in the coming weeks.

The city said that by purchasing the properties, Habitat for Humanity increased its inventory of available building sites, which increases the opportunity for affordable housing in the city. The properties can accommodate a home built for a family of four.

The three other properties listed in this round of bidding – 505 West Bradley Avenue, 606 West Bradley and 40 East Beardsley – went unsold.

The City of Champaign will try to sell these three properties again, and any other properties that become available, in the summer. Any properties available for sale can be found online when they become available.