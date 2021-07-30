H.V. Neighborhood Transformation continues its quest for peace

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–In the wake of a shooting that killed a 24-year-old late Thursday at a liquor store in downtown Urbana, local activist group H.V. Neighborhood Transformation continued its 40 Days of Peace Initiative with another Peace Walk.

Organizers said it’s heartbreaking trying so hard to keep the peace in the wake of constant shootings.

“It takes a village, I’ll say that much,” H.V.N.T.’s Dante Scott said. “Not only to raise a child but to build a community. If you want to see change in the community, you’ve got to get out and start doing stuff.”

Tomorrow, the group will return to Douglass Park for another Community Celebration. That event will take place from 12:00 to 7:00 p.m.