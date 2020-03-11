Guns and Hoses take to the ice

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Friday is a special day for fans of hockey, first responders and Olympians. It’s the 13th Guns and Hoses Fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois.

Since 2007, the event has raised more than $150,000 for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois.

This year features a full-length hockey game between local police and fire departments. There will also be a raffle, silent auction, shoot the puck contest and Chuck-a-Puck.

Guns and Hoses Fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois

Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington

Friday, March 13

Doors open: 5 pm

Puck drops: 6:30 pm

Ticketmaster or Box office

$11