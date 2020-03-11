Guns and Hoses take to the ice

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Friday is a special day for fans of hockey, first responders and Olympians. It’s the 13th Guns and Hoses Fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois.

Since 2007, the event has raised more than $150,000 for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois.

This year features a full-length hockey game between local police and fire departments. There will also be a raffle, silent auction, shoot the puck contest and Chuck-a-Puck.

Guns and Hoses Fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois
Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington
Friday, March 13
Doors open: 5 pm
Puck drops: 6:30 pm
Ticketmaster or Box office
$11

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.