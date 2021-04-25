Gun Store Owner Reminds Gun Owners about Safety Tips

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Many Americans keep a gun in their home for self defense, but it can become a safety issue if kids are around.

That’s exactly what happened last week, when police in Champaign reported that a three-year old boy got ahold of a loose gun and accidentally shot himself. While he’s expected to survive, nearly 1,300 children die from gunshot wounds.

The CDC reports one in three homes with children has a gun inside, and that as young as three years old, a child is strong enough to pull the trigger of a handgun.

Kurt Davis, the owner of Accuracy Firearms LLC in Effingham, said it can be hard storing a gun that’s out of reach of kids, so gun owners should be proactive in teaching their kids about gun safety.

“I think it’s important for kids to know to be safe with them, and teach them the basics,” Davis said. “That includes never pointing it at someone, treating every gun as if it’s loaded, and not to put your finger on the trigger.”

Along with teaching the basics, Davis said owners should teach their kids to get a trusted adult when they find a loose gun in a house, and to always have a gun safety lock on when it’s not in use.

You can also minimize risk by keeping your gun and its ammo in separate spaces.