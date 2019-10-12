DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Police Department and Decatur Jewelry and Pawn are working together to help keep children safe.

Participants will learn to take the proper steps to lock up firearm while receiving free gun safety locks and firearm safety materials.

It is a violation of Illinois Law (720 ILCS 5/24-9) to store or leave your weapon, within premises under his or her control, a firearm if the person knows or has reason to believe a that a minor under the age of 14 years does not have a Firearm Owners Identification Card and is likely to gain access to the firearm without the lawful permission of the minors parent, guardian, or person having charge of the minor, and the minor causes death or great bodily harm with the firearm unless the firearm is:(1)Secured by a device or mechanism, other than the firearm safety, designed to render a firearm temporarily inoperable.

Gun Safety Lock Giveaway

October 12, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Decatur Police Department

333 South Franklin Street