Gun repair shop

ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) – This man took his passion, turned it into a business…and started it with a bang.

If you’ve got an old gun that hasn’t worked in years, or if you just need a simple fix, Wes Kimler is here to help.

As a certified gunsmith, he says he can bring even old guns back to life.

He’s also authorized to sell guns.

He says his business is unique, because there aren’t a lot of gun repair shops around anymore.

So, he’s happy to be able to help people all across central Illinois.

“It’s special to me because I have family heirloom guns that haven’t been working for a long time, and I know it means a lot to people. They’ll pay pretty much whatever it takes to get them going again,” said Kimler.

When you walk in his shop, you’ll probably notice this small cannon.

He says when the guy who used to have it asked if Kimler wanted it…there was no way he could say no.