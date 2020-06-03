Guidelines for garage sales

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — In a time of social distancing and self-quarantine, it may seem hard to pull off hosting your own garage sale, but health departments in Central Illinois still think it is possible, as long as people are following the right regulations.

The Macon County Health Department says it has not received any official guidance from the IDPH, but says following rules in place at most retail stores can make things safe.

“Providing hand sanitizer for your customers and yourself, since soap and water won’t be available outside at your rummage sale,” says Health Educator Emily O’Connell “Then making sure you are cleaning and disinfecting those frequently touched surfaces. And if you are hosting a rummage sale, make sure you are feeling well and not experiencing any symptoms.”

In Champaign County, CUPHD created its own set of guidelines. It suggests the same things including trying to sell items on online marketplaces and making sure all items are cleaned before being set out.