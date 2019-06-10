Growing interest expands group's efforts Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The number of people who care deeply about the community is growing. Because of that, the Champaign County Community Coalition is moving to a different space.

It's been meeting at the library for four years. The meetings have grown so much, it's standing room only. Only about 120 people could fit comfortably. Library director Donna Pittman says some would even leave because they couldn't fit.

Now, they're headed to a new space at Holiday Inn. The coalition was created around the idea of tackling tough issues. Organizers say they wanted to fill in the gaps in the community.

It's growing interest and participation they're encouraged by. But, library leaders say they're sad to see the group leave. Still, they want the group to have a space which best fits its needs.

The coalition has been using the library's space for free. It won't be the case for the hotel conference center, but the price could not be disclosed. The new space will comfortably fit about 225 people.

An executive committee for the coalition will still meet at the library. The next meeting for the full coalition is Wednesday, at 3:30 pm. Parking is available at the hotel's event lot which is off State Street.