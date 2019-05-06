Group wants state to end monetary bails Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- The state is currently working on pretrial reform, but some groups want one of those reforms to be the end of paying a bond to get out of jail before pretrial.

The Illinois Supreme Court Commision on Pretrail Practices held a public listening session Monday monring. Right now, the state uses a person's risk to society rather than their ability to pay bond on whether they can be released before pretrial. But the Champaign County Bailout Coalition, a group that helps raise money for people who aren't able to pay bails, says people are still being held behind bars because their bonds are unaffordable.

"That's been the most revealing I thing, with traffic offenses or driving on suspended license, and having a cousin, or sister jailed for a whole weekend and having a bail set at $1,500 becasue she was driving on a suspended license," said Evelyn Reynolds, Champaign County Bailout Coalition. "So I've had a lot of personal contact with that and experience with how ridiculous it is."

The state's final reccomendations on pretrial reform will be released this December.

