Group trying to diversify bone marrow donors

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Over 100,000 Americans are diagnosed with a blood disease every year.

Because of that, Be the Match UIUC always tries to get more bone marrow donors. With it being Black History Month, they have other motivations as well.

“There’s a lack of diversity,” says member Ellie Cho. “African American patients only have a 23 percent chance of getting a match.”

That compares to people with Caucasian ancestry having a 77 percent chance of finding a match. Most matches for donations come from someone with the same ethnic background, but just four percent of national bone marrow donors come from African American descent.

“We’re just trying to increase the diversity of bone marrow registry to increase those chances,” says Cho. “I think there’s just a stigma sort of where they think it’s a scary procedure, but I think we do our job by educating people and then they’re less scared and more inclined to join the registry.”

The group is still taking donors of all backgrounds, even non-students. You sign up by taking a cheek swab kit that is paid for by the organization. In about a month, you find out if you could be a match and help save someone’s life.

The group provides swab kits on the quad twice a month. They announce the events on their Facebook page.