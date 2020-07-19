Group tries to transform neighborhoods

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It can be hard to find reasons to party this year, but HV Neighborhood Transformations is celebrating every weekend for its 40 Days of Peace and Non-Violence.

They go to areas some would call high risk, but they wouldn’t call them that.

On Saturday it was Champaign’s Garden Hills neighborhood. It has been a place of violence several times over the last few years. It is part of their mission to bring healing and show it can be more than that.

“We try and go out and celebrate the community,” says COO William k.T. Brown. “Celebrate bring love back to the community. This is anti-violence, anti-everything. This is a celebration of us bringing love back to us. A true picture of what community looks like.”

HVNT calls these communities high hope. For their 40 days, they are spending every weekend in high hope neighborhoods trying to flip the script.

“This is what it’s about,” says Director Maurice Hayes. “It’s only about bringing the community out in a safe place. If we meet together like this and we covene amongst each other like this, we ensure we’re in a safe place. It gives us a better opprotunity to dialouge with the community, figure out what the neighborhood and community needs, and try to fulfill those needs or find somebody that can.”

Because of the pandemic the parties are all about wearing masks and sanitizing your hands. The get-togethers have your usual things like music and food. They also have booths for filling out the census and information on legal resources. The hope is that ‘high hope’ turns into ‘realized hope’ and a stronger neighborhood bond.

“Long-term we want to partner with the community,” says Hayes. “Partner with the parents of the children, partner with the teachers, partner even with the police. If we can find a way to partner and bring a better understanding to the community, bring better resources to the community, which brings a better outcome to these communities that we call high hope.”

HVNT also has resources during the week for people in the area. They have daily discussions on financial literacy, violence education, and a day to understand trauma and what it can do to a communtiy.

The 40 Days of Peace and Non-Violence will keep going through July and into August. They have upcoming celebrations at the Scottswood-Prairie Green-Rainbow neighborhood, King Park, and the Hessel-Westside neighborhood.