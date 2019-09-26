Group to combat school violence

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A group is coming together to stop violence in city schools. They say they can’t do it alone.

A group called Peacekeepers has decided to play a positive role in student’s lives in response to recent fights at Stephen Decatur Middle School. They hope that will discourage them from getting into the wrong crowds.

“It’s just really being at the school, but it’s really about maybe going to a kid’s sporting activities, going to their club event or stage play or whatever it is. It’s just showing that there is people here that cares about your well being, cares about what you’re doing, and will encourage you to be the best that you can be,” said member Shawne Lofton.

If you want to be part of the Peacekeepers group, organizers say you can pick up an application at Stephen Decatur. They say it includes a background check. WCIA reached out to the school to confirm this, but they said they had not been told about it.

There is a meeting happening right now at Stephen Decatur Middle School auditorium. School leaders called it to address some parent concerns. We have someone at that meeting right now, and they will have more information about it tonight at 9 and 10.

Violence can impact anyone in the community. School leaders say they always have counseling services available for students. Counseling services in Decatur also encourage people to reach out for help if they’re struggling. Coles Counseling Services made the announcement after recent gun violence. There have been six shootings in Decatur in the last week.