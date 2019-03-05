Group's video geared at helping students

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) - A new music video is coming to some area schools and they hope to drop it in a month-and-a-half.

The Champaign Human Relations Commission hopes it might teach students what they can do to help them. They're looking to play it in all the middle and high schools.

The commission is responsible for the promotion of equal rights and opportunities in the city and they want to let students know they're there to help.

Originally, they discussed handing out pamphlets or fliers in the schools, but after talking to students, they realized it wouldn't resonate with them. That's when they discussed making a music video.

A chairman for the commission says it can be played on TVs around the schools. They want to make sure students know this is not just for older residents.

They said they just finished the hook of the song and are just putting a few finishing touches on it before filming it. A local reverend is behind the project.

The chairman says he had meetings with the schools Tuesday and they all seem behind it.

A brother and sister from Urbana went viral after making music last year. Their dad told them if they made the honor roll, they could make a rap video.

Demari and Harmony Silva lived up to the challenge. They wrote a song about why learning is important. They rap lyrics including "Use your noodle every day," and "I don't break rules, I follow them."