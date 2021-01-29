Group helps veterans make connections, cope with life outside of service

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A group called The Fallen Outdoors (TFO) is trying to spread the word about what they can do. Their mission is ending veteran suicide. It’s reported around 20 of them take their lives every day. Some of that stems around them not knowing how to ask for help.

The Fallen Outdoors combines camaraderie with the relaxation that comes with enjoying nature. It kickstarts a process of healing.

“A lot of veterans are suffering from PTSD, depression, anxiety,” said The Fallen Outdoors Illinois Team Lead Jason Wryn. Sometimes they feel they have to suffer by themselves. That’s where TFO comes in. “It’s been proven time and time again that being outdoors is therapeutic, and so we like to incorporate that and get them out on hunting, fishing trips, things of that nature,” Wryn explained.

Justin Jones served for three years. “The time in the military… best time of my life.” He says connecting with other people like him makes him feel like he’s not alone. “Some of their other, older veterans. I love old stories, I like history. So, meeting older veterans, hearing their stories, seeing how they’ve overcome adversity and stuff. That right there plays a big part.”

Chris Miller was in the army for 10 years. He says TFO is a reminder of how much veterans need each other. “You never know what someone’s going through. One day one of us vets could be thinking about taking our life,” said Miller. On top of making these connections, they also get to try new things. “I’d never been, in my life, water foul hunting ’til December, and now I can say I’ve been, and I enjoy it.”

Joshua Kerber lost his arm while serving in Afghanistan. He says that injury affected his ability to hunt: something he used to love.

“I realized I needed help. I needed some mentorship,” he said. TFO helped him get that ability back. “I have my confidence back, and I look forward to pursuing tags this upcoming deer season and pheasant season and trying to adapt myself to deer hunting and not trying to adapt deer hunting to me,” he explained.

TFO is for people who have served in the military or those who are currently serving. Women and men are both welcome.

If you want to take a trip with TFO, you have to enter into a drawing. They have a Facebook page where they post about how you can enter. You will need to request to join. To contact their Illinois chapter, email il.lead@thefallenoutdoors.com. For a national contact, email thefallenoutdoors.com.