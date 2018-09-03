Local News

Group helps people work through grief

By:

Posted: Sep 02, 2018 10:32 PM CDT

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- For many people, losing a loved one is a heavy burden to bear alone, but a group in Vermilion County is showing survivors of grief it doesn't have to be that way. 

The group is called GriefShare. Co-facilitator Linda Abbott says it's a community of survivors growing through their grief with conversation, workbooks and faith-based instructions. 

The group meets Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Church of Christ in Danville. Classes start September 11 and run for 13 weeks. You don't have to be a member of the church to attend, and you can stop by at any time. 

You can also join GriefShare groups in thousands of cities across the U.S. and in 11 other countries. You can find a GriefShare class near you here. 

 

 


 

