Group collecting toys for kids

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One toy drive is hoping to give back to more kids than ever this year.

This is the 5th year for “Toys N the Hood” in Danville. The group collects new or gently used toys for kids in grades K through 12. In previous years, the group has given out toys in the Fair Oaks housing complex. This year, they’re trying to expand their reach.

Donations are being accepted through Friday. They can be made in-person at FYEnally Raw Studios between 6:30 and 8 p.m. The studio is at 2 East Main Street, Suite 16B.

If you’d like to donate online, you can click here. For more information, you can email FYEnallyRawStudios@gmail.com