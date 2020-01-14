Groundbreaking sports complex in more ways than one

Breaking News
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Tuesday, officials are breaking ground on a multi-million dollar sports complex. The Rantoul Board of Trustees voted to approve the $20 million facility in October.

The approved plan has 75 percent of the project being paid for with bonds and the rest with donations and sponsorships. City leaders believe a single event weekend can generate $1 million – $4 million.

The complex will have eight baseball and softball fields and eight soccer and football fields. The city is still working on filling the planned retail space around the facility.

