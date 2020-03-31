Grocery shortage spurs restaurant self-promotion

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — An area eatery is changing things up to help feed Americans during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Since grocery stores are seeing shortages of fresh food, Texas Roadhouse locations around the state are selling ready-to-grill steaks including ribeyes, strips, sirloins and filets, directly to the public.

Currently, all locations are open for daily pick-up service and offer “family value packs.” They include dinners for four with choice of an entree, large salad, four side dishes, fresh-baked rolls and honey cinnamon butter.

“The decision to sell steaks was based on demand from guests. Restaurants are a vital part of our nation’s food supply and we’re stepping in where we can to help fill the gaps,” says Travis Doster, Texas Roadhouse vice president of communications.







