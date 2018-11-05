Green Street storm sewer construction

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- You may see some short delays if you're traveling on Green Street.

The City will start installing new storm sewers on the road between Western Avenue and Victor Street.

Weather permitting, construction will begin at 7 a.m. Monday morning and is expected to wrap up by November 19th.

All lanes are expected to remain open, but equipment movement and other work around the road could cause short delays. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.