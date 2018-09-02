Green box confusion

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)-- Bike riders have new signs on the streets to keep them safe, but some are saying they're confused about how to use them. Green bike boxes were put on the streets back in July. They're currently at the intersection of Green and Goodwin.

When bike riders get to a green box they turn within the box. Then wait until the light turns green to move forward. MTD says its for everyone's safety.

MTD has a video for people to learn more about how to use the green boxes.

