CHAMPAIGN, URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Nov. 4, grants will be available to support homeless services and affordable housing developments.

The Cities of Champaign and Urbana and the Urbana HOME Consortium will publish the Housing and Homelessness Innovations (HHI) Consolidated Grant Application for agencies that support affordable housing development and homeless services in Champaign County.

A total of $5.8 million in grant funds are available to support permanent affordable housing units, homeless shelters, tenant based rental assistance, tenant based rental assistance program management, housing navigation, housing gaps, and other services that support homeless populations.

The new consolidated application was developed to streamline the process for applicants who previously needed to complete separate applications for each agency. The consolidated process also allows for a more strategic approach to the allocation of funds to address housing and homeless needs across Champaign-Urbana.

Those interested in applying are encouraged to attend one of the following informational meetings to learn more about the application process and to ask questions. These include the Champaign City Building on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. and the Urbana Free Library on Nov. 28 at 12:30 p.m.

The grant application can be found here. Applications are due by Dec. 12.

Funding decisions are expected to be made in early January 2023.