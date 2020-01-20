Grants available for fire/ambulance departments

ILLINOIS (AP) — Smaller fire departments and ambulance agencies can benefit from grants up to $26,000. The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OISFM) is accepting applications for its Small Equipment Grant Program.

With $3.5 million at its disposal, OISFM encourages fire departments, fire protection districts, township fire departments and non-profit, stand alone ambulance services to apply.

Equipment including self-contained breathing apparatuses, backboards and communication equipment can be purchased with the funds. Applications are due by February 29.

