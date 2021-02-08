Grant to help community address childcare shortage

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A federal grant is helping community leaders address a need for childcare. A recent study shows there aren’t enough daycare slots for about half the kids in the county. That’s for children zero to five years old.

Crisis Nursery of Effingham County Executive Director Meghan Rewers is part of the group. She said she noticed the need for childcare all the way back in 2017 when the crisis nursery opened. “Parents] would find jobs, and they wouldn’t find somebody who was able to watch their children,” she explained.

Rewers said there still aren’t enough openings for childcare in the county.

“We try to bridge that gap as best as we can, but our program is here to serve the highest risk, highest need, and so oftentimes we would find as much as we wanted to help, we would find bigger emergencies,” she explained.

State data shows that there are about 1,400 spots for 2,600 kids from birth to five in the county. That’s 1,200 left without. Rewers says that means some families resort to unsafe options.

“We’re seeing sortof the side nobody ever wants to think about – where kids are getting into cleaning stuff they aren’t supposed to, and caregivers are doing drugs around the children,” she said.

“It’s a problem for more than just families with small children. It’s a problem for employers. It cycles through and becomes a bigger issue for our community, so we want to address that,” explained Effingham Public Library Assistant Director Johnna Schultz. Rewers and Schultz are now part of a task force lead by Illinois Action for Children. The group started last month to create a plan to address the shortage. The Effingham Public Library is coordinating the effort.

“We have such a great community. I think the pieces are here. We just need to work as a team, and it’ll all come together,” Schultz said. The state is getting $10,000 for Effingham’s planning process. The group will consist of school leaders, daycare workers and other community stakeholders. They are also welcome to other stakeholders coming on board.

They hope to have a plan together by December and to launch it in January 2022. If you are a community member and want to weigh in on this plan, You can contact Schultz at the Effingham Public Library or by email: johnna@effinghamlibrary.org. They will be hosting focus groups for families later on in their planning process.