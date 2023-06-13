TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Taylorville Police Department is warning the community about a scam tactic that is making a return to the community: the “grandparent scam.”

Taylorville Police said on Facebook that scammers rotate their tactics to try and deceive people into paying them money. Among those tactics is one in which scammers impersonate the would-be victims’ grandchildren, claim to be in trouble and ask for money. This tactic has rotated back into Taylorville, police said.

In this latest round of the grandparent scam, police said scammers are having a second person join the call to validate the claims being presented. That second person claims to be a lawyer, judge, hospital staff member or law enforcement officer. The supposed grandchild is also pleading with the would-be victim to keep their supposed trouble a secret and not tell anyone.

The goal, police said, is to scare the would-be victim of the consequences their grandchild faces so they will pay the amount the scammers want in the method they want. Those methods include wiring money via Western Union and sending it in the mail.

Taylorville Police said that people should not answer call from numbers they don’t recognize. If they do, people should ignore requests for money regardless of who the caller claims to be, and also avoid giving personal information to the caller.

If a request for money is made, police suggested that people ask the caller a question that only their grandchild would know the answer to. The answer should not be able to be found on social media or Google.

Taylorville Police said that in any case, call recipients should hang up the phone and then call their loved ones to confirm their grandchild’s whereabouts.