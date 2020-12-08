Grand opening set for new Portillo’s location

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — An American fast-casual restraint chain will be opening up its doors for the first time Tuesday in Springfield.

Portillo’s is hosting a grand-opening at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for its newest location at 3400 Freedom Drive. It’s joining other central Illinois locations in Champaign, Normal and Springfield.

The 7,800-square-foot restaurant has two drive-through lanes, plus a seasonal outdoor patio.

“The interior features a diner theme, drawing inspiration from the 1950s and 1960s and paying homage to Historic Route 66,” a press release says.

Portillo’s has also designed a limited-edition t-shirt for this location. Guests can sign up for Portillo’s Birthday Club to receive one of these shirts on opening day in the drive-through, while supplies last.

People who sign up also receive a slice of Portillo’s homemade chocolate cake on their birthday.

Per public health rules, the new restaurant will be initially open for drive-through orders only. A press release says curbside, delivery, catering, and dine-in services will start up at a later date.

“We’re very excited to be able to bring Portillo’s to Springfield,” says Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo. “The response from the Springfield community has been amazing. We’re proud that we’ve been able to offer employment opportunities in our home state’s capital, and we can’t wait for our energetic Springfield team members to serve delicious Portillo’s meals to residents and travelers alike.”