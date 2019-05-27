Local News

Grand finale for choir director

By:

Posted: May 25, 2019 07:34 PM CDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 09:57 AM CDT

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Saturday marked the last concert of a beloved music teacher's career.

Centennial High School choir director Marian Wyatt has been teaching music for more than 30 years.

Her former students, some who graduated years ago, came back to see the show, and give her a proper sendoff. For some, Wyatt was more than just a teacher.

"Mrs. Wyatt has helped me out a lot in my life. She's actually the one that took me to the recruitment station, so I signed up and went to the military. And then also, she kind of hooked me up with a piano," said Willonte Campbell Williams, 2010 Centennial alumni.

Wyatt's last day is Tuesday.
    

