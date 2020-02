DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are asking for help solving this week’s Crime of the Week. Surveillance images show the suspect in several auto burglaries in the area of the 200-block of West Spring Street.

Anyone with information should contact police or Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward of up to $500.

Macon County Crime Stoppers

(217) 423 – TIPS

Decatur Police Department Detective Bureau

(217) 424 – 2734