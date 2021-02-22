Graduate students call for more financial support from UIUC during pandemic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Graduate Employees’ Organization is demanding the University of Illinois to draw upon its reserve funds to help students and staff who are suffering financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “People First, Cancel Debt” committee of the GEO held a virtual meeting today for members of the campus community to address concerns including “the unreasonable sanctions imposed on Ivor Chen, the unjust tuition costs for undergraduates attending ‘Zoom University’, the lack of transparency in budget decisions, and the precarious working conditions of workers using their personal resources to do their work.”

“One of those pressing crises that has resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic is almost a twin pandemic, so to speak, of evictions and of housing crisis,” Elias Decker, an undergraduate member of the People First committee, said.

The GEO also called for more funding for the Department of African American Studies and the Counseling Center.

WCIA reached out to the University of Illinois for a statement. We will provide an update when we hear back.