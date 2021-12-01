Grade school to host Penny War for good cause

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Potomac Grade School (PGS) is showing students that a little change can make a big difference.

School officials said they are raising money with a Penny War. They are asking students to bring in loose change to help their class win the war.

Pennies and dollars all count as points toward victory. Nickels, dimes and quarters can be used to take points away.

The winning class will get a pizza party and a movie.

All the money raised will be gifted to one of their schools’ families.

PGS is also holding a spaghetti dinner and family fun night on December 8.