Grace Lutheran collects warm clothes to donate for winter

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Grace Lutheran Church had its annual Mitten Drive this year. Because of the pandemic however, they’ve changed their annual Mitten Tree into the ‘Box of Warmth’.

They keep the donation space under their mailbox. The Church accepts hats, gloves, mittens and other essential items to stay warm in the coming months. Grace Lutheran’s Marcia Licquia says people can stay safe while still giving back during the pandemic.

“Throughout the winter, this is just a wonderful way to offer a little bit of warmth to someone who maybe isn’t having it,” she said.

The box of warmth can be added to at any time. As the box fills, they drop it off to Frances Nelson, a local community health center in Champaign. They’ll take items dropped off to them and donate to families in need. Anyone with a larger donation is being asked to take their things directly to Frances Nelson.