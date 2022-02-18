SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — In honor of President’s Day, Illinois First Lady MK Pritzker has donated a recently purchased sculpture of Abraham Lincoln from 1860 to the presidential library in Springfield.

She purchased the sculpture at an auction for $400,000 last week. The sculpture previously belonged to the Lincoln family, and it was displayed in their Springfield home until Lincoln took office. Before departing for Washington, D.C., they gave the sculpture to a neighbor and it remained with the Miner family until being put up for auction.

Leonard Volk made the sculpture. He gifted the sculpture to the Lincoln family the day after “Honest Abe” received the Republican nomination for president. The sculpture is noteworthy because it helped Lincoln’s image on the campaign trail.

“The image captured by Volk dispelled criticism of the future president as awkward, homely or weak,” Dr. Ian Hunt, the presidential library head of acquisitions said. “Volk’s work instead conveyed a sense of strength, integrity and character which certainly helped propel Lincoln into the White House.”

The sculpture is being sent directly to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.