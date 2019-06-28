Governor signs bills to ‘Rebuild Illinois’

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker is taking his victory lap to celebrate his plan to rebuild the state. Friday morning, the governor signed his $45 billion infrastructure plan into law. Funding for the plan comes from taxes and fees, but lawmakers and the governor say the bill does so much more than that.

The bill is massive. The last time a capital bill passed in Illinois was 2009 and the governor and lawmakers are making up for lost time.

$33 billion of those dollars will go toward funding transportation projects including roads, bridges and railways. Lawmakers say the state’s transportation system is the sixth largest in the nation and funding from the bill will keep it in top condition.

Money raised by the gas tax increase will go into a lockbox devoted solely to transportation repairs, while money from increased taxes, like the cigarette and title taxes, goes toward improving the overall infrastructure of the state. Those increases take effect Monday, but the governor says it will provide quick relief for the state.

Outside of transportation, the bill also designates $4 billion for infrastructure for state facilities; $420 million for broadband expansion and $465 million for healthcare and human services. $3.5 million from the bill will go towards investing in education.

It was a busy day for the governor as he made his way around the state to celebrate the signing. The governor started his morning in East St. Louis where millions of dollars from the bill will help with the demolition of abandoned buildings. Then, he stopped in Springfield. It’s slated to get hundreds of millions for area road and rail repairs. His last stop was Joliet where billions are allocated to fix state bridges.