Governor Pritzker issues disaster proclamation after winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor JB Pritzker has issued a state-wide disaster proclamation after a dangerous winter storm blanketed the state with wind chills, power outages, and snow accumulation.

A press release from Pritzker’s office says extremely cold temperatures affecting over ten states is adding additional stress on utility providers.

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, around 7,000 homes had no power, the release says, and that number is expected to change as the strain of cold temperatures and extreme weather continues.

The governor’s office is encouraging people in Illinois to take action to safely conserve energy and relieve stress on the power grid.



“I have directed my administration to use all resources at our disposal to keep our communities safe amid dangerous and ongoing winter weather,” says Pritzker. “We are in communication with local governments to ensure they have the support they need in disaster response and recovery operations.

“We are also working with our federal partners to pursue federal assistance to help communities recover and to do what we can to protect ratepayers from soaring utility bills. I urge all Illinoisans to take this extreme weather seriously, avoid all unnecessary travel, and check in on your neighbors.”

Weather conditions have frozen natural gas wells in key industry states, the release says, such as Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

“The sub-zero temperatures are resulting in increased demand and decreased supply, causing natural gas prices to spike,” the release says. “Utility companies across the nation are reporting soaring wholesale costs, and without federal intervention, those increased prices could result in higher utility bills for Illinois residents in the coming weeks.”

“Proper home heating is a critical issue during the winter months, and over time has proven deadly for many families,” says Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “If using an alternative heating source during this extreme weather, take a moment to ensure that your carbon monoxide detector is working properly. The proper safety precautions can save lives during extreme weather.”



The press release provided the following tips to help people conserve energy in their homes while keeping winter safety a priority.



WINTERIZE YOUR HOME: Winterize your home to extend your fuel supply

Insulate walls and attics

Caulk and weatherize doors and windows

Hang blankets over windows at night but let the sunshine in during the day

Cover cracks around doors with rugs, newspapers, towels or other such material

WHEN AT HOME: Safely conserve energy

Stay indoors in a heated room as much as possible

If you have no heat, close doors and vents in unused rooms and shut the doors

Turn down your home’s thermostat just a few degrees and bundle up with layers or a thick blanket

Lower the temperature on your home water heater a few degrees

Avoid using large appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines, or dryers

Reverse your ceiling fan to turn clockwise, producing an updraft that will move the warm air that collects near your ceiling down to the rest of the room

If using alternative heat from a fireplace, wood stove, space heater, etc., use safeguards and ensure proper ventilation to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning

Over the course of the next few days, Pritzker encourages all people in Illinois to check on their neighbors, especially elderly neighbors, who may need assistance.





Statistics show 46 percent of individuals expect to rely on the people in their neighborhood for assistance within the first 72 hours after an emergency or disaster,” says the release. “If you are unable to get in touch with your neighbor, or if you are worried, please contact your local law enforcement for a welfare check.”