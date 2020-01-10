Governor & Lt. address criminal justice reform

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A fireside chat at Kennedy King College provided the backdrop for Governor JB Pritzker and Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton to announce three key priorities to reforming the state’s criminal justice system.

The state leaders addressed the need to end cash bail, reform low-level drug crime sentences with a focus on substance abuse treatment and using good time credit and more chances for supervised release to reduce excessive sentences.

“In Illinois today, we spend $1.4 billion a year to hold 40,000 individuals in an overcrowded prison system that has proven itself too expensive, too punitive and too ineffective at fulfilling its purpose: keeping Illinois families safe,” said Pritzker. “Already, my administration has taken action to shape a more just criminal justice system. But we can’t rest on our laurels. There is so much more work that needs to be done to ensure our state continues to be a beacon of justice for the nation.”