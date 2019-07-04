Governor comes to town

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA)– The governor made his way around Champaign County today to talk about the new capital spending plan. He stopped by the U of I, but not before spending time at Champaign public works and explaining some of the infrastructure improvements are slated for Central Illinois. Part of that is happening at the I-57/I-74 interchange. It’ll cost $50 million to reconstruct.

“Well there’s significant savings that people will realize as a result of having smoother roads, as a result of having working bridges and as a result of having fewer accidents due to infrastructure failures of our state,” JB Pritzker says.

He explains the new infrastructure plans will also bring in tens of thousands of jobs.

While at the University of Illinois, he talked about improvements they’ll be seeing as a part of “Rebuild Illinois”. Almost $3 billion will been given to colleges and universities. U of I will receive $100 million for a quantum physics partnership with University of Chicago. Pritzker says this is a step to building up Illinois higher education.

“We’re rebuilding the confidence in our state’s colleges and universities, as world-class institutions that they are and as economic engines across our entire state,” He explains.

The budget also helps students pay for college by extending programs like M.A.P. grants.