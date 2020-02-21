Governor appoints HACC leader to housing task force

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The chief executive officer of the Housing Authority of Champaign County has new duties. Governor JB Pritzker appointed David Northern, Sr., to the Illinois State Housing Task Force (ISHTA).

Northern has an extensive career in federal housing assistance programs including urban planning and policy development. He’s currently on the Board of Directors of the Illinois Housing Council and is senior vice-president of the Public Housing Authority Directors Association in Washington, D.C.

His education includes a Master’s degree from Indiana University, certificates in public management and innovative leadership and the completion of the Harvard University Kennedy School of Government Achieving Excellence in Community Development program.

Northern says, “I feel honored to be selected to serve on the State Housing Task Force. My years of service, education and experience uniquely qualify me to serve on the task force and I am excited about this opportunity.”

ISHTA was designed to improve the planning and coordination of state-administered housing resources to better address needs of the state’s most underserved populations. 44 members are on the task force and include housing experts, representatives from the General Assembly and other state agencies.