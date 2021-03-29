Good Samaritan, teen crash survivor meet

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old who was hurt in a crash back in October finally met the stranger who stayed with him until help arrived.

Tristan Duncan lost control of his car going down a hill on West Evergreen Avenue, spinning out and hitting another car with two people inside. Those two had minor injuries, but Tristan was badly hurt and trapped inside his car.

Tim Dennison happened to be driving by that night and spotted the wreckage. A woman had already stopped as well to try to help Tristan get out. Dennison, who’s served as a first responder, took Tristan’s vitals and waited with the teen until paramedics arrived and freed him from the car. Then, they rushed him to the hospital, where a long road to recovery began.

“The night of the accident, we were told he might not ever be the same kid, he may never play football again, he might not walk and talk the same,” his father, Matt Duncan, said.

Friends, family and classmates prayed for his recovery. As for Dennison, he followed the medical updates on Facebook, gave him his own cross necklace and even wrote Tristan a letter.

“It was heartfelt,” Tristan said. “You could tell there was emotion behind it. It meant a lot.”

Both Dennison and Tristan said throughout the months that followed, they felt like they were guided by faith.

“At times, I’ve really struggled and asked God what his plan is and what he’s trying to do,” Tristan said. “But I know you just keep your faith. Keep praying. Keep your head up.”

They finally met on Friday, as Tristan took to the football field, where he scored a touchdown against Charleston.

“I’d been wanting to meet him for some time,” Dennison said. “I guess I needed to see him in his element and his element is on the football field.”

It was a victory made sweeter by their reunion on the sidelines.

“When you see Tristan, his whole face, his eyes sparkle, his whole face lights up,” Dennison said. “It really got me. There wasn’t a dry eye when I was talking to him.”

“I had the biggest smile under my helmet the entire time,” Tristan said. “This was everything that I’ve missed. It felt like the world was right again.”

Tristan plans to play for Truman College in the fall. Dennison said he’s looking forward to seeing a game.