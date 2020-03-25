Golf courses stay open, maintain restrictions

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Golf courses in the state have the green light once again. Governor Pritzker reversed the order to close them because of coronavirus concerns. They would have had to shut down last night.

Instead, they were only closed for a few hours before learning they could re-open, but not without some changes. Among those, are “walking only” rules. No one can use golf carts. People will also have to check in and pay over the phone at (217) 586-2183. That’s to limit the amount of people touching money or cards.

The clubhouses will also be closed, and no food or drinks will be sold. Lake of the Woods staff say they hope the changes won’t discourage anyone from coming out.

“The spring weather that we’re having…it would’ve been talking only because the ground is so soft, that we wouldn’t have golf carts on the course anyways. And it’s just a good way to get exercise and keep your social distancing as you’re walking,” said Marketing Coordinator Lisa Sparkle.

The cup liners have also been raised at Lake of the Woods to avoid anyone touching flags. Anyone feeling sick should stay home. Further information can be found here.

